Famous5: Messi Jay’s manga madness, Kawin on song for Leuven

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Thai football’s famous five Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Kawin Thamsatchanan and Mika Chunuonsee are up to both on and off the pitch.

Mika Chunuonsee – Bangkok United

Having had a patchy start to the season, Mika and Bangkok United have hit a rich vein of form – grinding out a 1-0 win against Bangkok Glass to secure all three points.

The victory, which was the Angels’ third consecutive league win, was wrapped up with a close-range goal from Ekkechai Sumrei at the death as the winger converted sub Vander Luiz’s cross from the left.

However, the 29-year-old right-back had a scare in the 65th minute when Rabbits’ forward Frederic Mendy forced a one-on-one situation with Bangkok’s goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard only to miss when it mattered!

Sitting pretty in second, Mika and Bangkok should be happy that they have managed to close the gap between them and first-placed Buriram United down to five points.

We don’t know about you, but that’s enough of a reason to #treatyoself ahead of relegation contenders Navy’s midweek visit to the Thammasat Stadium.

Which was exactly what the Welsh-born defender did – indulging in a scrumptious feast, which featured a slab of beautifully-done steak accompanied by a variety of sides, that left us #jealousmuch!

So who’s hungry for Mika and Bangkok to serve up a goal feast later tonight?

Chanathip Songkrasin – Consadole Sapporo

Sitting out of last Wednesday 3-2 J League Cup win over Jubilo Iwata, Chanathip Songkran returned to the Consadole Sapporo’s starting line-up when they visited Urawa Reds over the past weekend.

The 24-year-old playmaker, who lasted for 81 minutes before making way for Takumi Miyayoshi, was unable to find the breakthrough for his side at the Saitama Stadium as the match finished in a goalless draw.

Sapporo, who are unbeaten in five matches, moves up to fourth on 15 points and are 10 points behind current table-toppers Sanfrecce Hiroshima. They will aim to extend their streak when Yokohama F. Marinos come knocking tonight.

And in preparation for the visit of the 15th-placed side, Messi Jay is keeping himself on ice. LITERALLY.

The Sapporo number 18, who uploaded pictures of him enjoying a leg ice bath, also revealed his teammate Ken Tokura’s favourite reading material – manga!

Jay, who is quite the comic fan himself, was also spotted Netflix and chilling to the 2017 drama series Million Yen Women – which was adapted from a Japanese manga.

Charyl Chappuis – Muangthong United

Returning from his red card suspension, Muangthong United midfielder Charyl Chappuis racked up his first 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with 12th-positioned Chonburi.

The Kirins number 23, who missed the last two league matches, certainly didn’t smile when Sharks midfielder Worachit Kanitsribampen pounced on the rebound to give Chonburi a share of the spoils in the 53rd minute! Tristan Do had earlier given Muangthong the lead when he latched on to Heberty’s layoff to unleash a fierce shot before half-time.

With their second successive draw, the four-time league champions dropped down to sixth in the table on 19 points. But even before the visit of Police Tero tonight, Chappuis and a few of his teammates were already hitting the pitch – albeit for an entirely different purpose.

Taking the time to participate in the club’s soccer camp, the 26-year-old was all smiles while he gamely posed for photos and signed autographs for his eager little fans! #payingitforward

And when the Swiss-born Chappuis wasn’t entertaining kids, he was out entertaining his brother and friend from out of town with the best Bangkok bites! #liveyourlife

Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven

The quest for Europa League qualification is still on for our Flying Kawin as OH Leuven brace itself this Sunday for the visit of Group A opponents Waasland-Beveren.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper was between the sticks for the Belgian First Division B side last week as Leuven lost 1-2 to Kortrijk in the play-offs group games, but rebounded with a 3-1 win over Royal Excel Mouscron.

OH Leuven are currently third in Group A with seven points and trail leaders Zulte-Waregem by six points!

And if the Thai international needs any extra motivation to win the next match, he can just #throwback to the home-cooked meal which his Thai fans rewarded him with after the Royal Excel Mouscron victory. #homeiswherethefoodis

Besides working out for this week match, Kawin also found the time to flex his vocal muscles – charming his followers with his rendition of the Ed Sheeran hit, Photograph!

Guess there is no question whether the former Muangthong goalie will be on song for the Waasland-Beveren match…

Theerathon Bunmathan – Vissel Kobe

Rested for the domestic cup 2-1 win over V-Varen Nagasaki, Theerathon Bunmathan was back on the pitch donning the Vissel Kobe jersey in league action last Saturday.

Comprehensively defeating Nagoya Grampus 3-0, the 28-year-old left-back lasted the full match as a Jung Woo-Young goal and a Lukas Podolski brace gave the Ushi their third back-to-back victory.

Their fourth league win of the season sees Aum and Kobe move up to seventh in the standings with 14 points.

And before tonight’s trip to the Kashima Soccer Stadium, the five-time Thai League 1 title winner decided to spend some quality time with his visiting family.

Taking his son Lisbon to the zoo, Aum got up close and personal with quite a few of the zoo’s inhabitants and even tried his hands at feeding the kangaroos!

There was no doubt that the self-professed fashionista would have spent the day breaking in his new Balenciaga kicks – courtesy of his wife Chatkamon Muayman.