ACL Match Day 2 Wrap

FC SEOUL 1-0 KASHIMA ANTLERS (Group H)

FC Seoul's 1-0 victory over Japanese side Kashima Antlers was a must-win encounter following their 1-0 defeat to Guangzhou Evergrande of China last week. The Korean side were held by their visitors for the entire first half at a freezing cold Seoul World Cup Stadium. Defender Kim Jin-kyu scored the winner for the hosts in the 66th minute, firing it past Hitoshi Soghata from close range. Kashima had the better of the first half, with chances from Shuto Yamamoto, Gaku Shibasaki and Yashushi Endo. The hosts also had one good chance just before the break thanks to a Yun Il-lok overhead kick that was just inches too high. Jin-kyu's goal was the signal for the hosts to close up shop and play out the game for the win.

URAWA RED DIAMONDS 0-1 BRISBANE ROAR (Group G)

A Brandon Borrello goal in the second minute was the difference between the Urawa Red Diamonds and winners Brisbane Roar in the ACL matchday two game at the Saitama Stadium 2002. Borrello's goal came about thanks to a bumbling Yosuke Kashiwagi losing the ball to Thomas Broich in a dangerous position. Broich crossed to Borrello, who slipped it passed gloves man Shusaku Sishikawa at the near post. The hosts had no answers for their Australian opponents in the first half, and found themselves jeered off the pitch by their fans at the break. A rash of substitutions at half time saw the side looking better, and they looked set to score any moment. But, in the 51st minute disaster struck, as Nasu was given a straight red card his tackle on Andrija Kaluderovic. With only 10 men, Urawa did exceptionally well to not only defend against more goals, but also continue to dictate the rest of the game.

WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS 2-3 GUANGZHOU EVERGRANDE (Group H)

Ricardo Goulart scored a hat-trick to help Guangzhou Evergrande defeat defending champions Western Sydney Wanderers 3-2 in their ACL match at the Parramatta Stadium in Sydney. The Brazil international Goulart, was in sparkling form, opening the scoring for Guangzou in the 19th minute. The visitors hung on to their lead until the 57th minute, when Iacopo La Rocca netted an equaliser. The hosts weren’t allowed to get comfortable though, as Goulart snatched back the lead just two minutes later after getting on the end of Gao Lin cross. Six minutes after that the Brazilian and Lin combined again, as the Lin slipped a cross to Goulart who eased it past the hosts' defence and into the back of the net. There were 17 minutes of extra time added to the match after Evergrande goalkeeper Zeng Cheng sustained a serious head injury when he collided with his own team mate Kim Young-gwon. In the fifth minute of extra time the osts scored a consolation goal thanks to Romeo Castelan.

BEIJING GUOAN 1-0 SUWON SAMSUNG FC (Group G)

Beijing won their second consecutive ACL group stages match with their 1-0 victory over Korea's Suwon Bluewings at the Beijing Workers' Stadium on Wednesday. The difference between the two sides was Montenegrin striker Dejan Damjanovic's 65th minute headed goal. The visitors actually had the better of possession, but Beijing made more of their chances. Damjanovic's goal came thanks to a cross from Pablo Batalla. The goal came four minutes after Suwon's Sang-Min Yang got a second yellow card and left his side with only ten men.