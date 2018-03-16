Thai League 1: Bangkok United come from behind to beat Pattaya

Bangkok United got back to winning ways in Thai League 1 in dramatic fashion on Friday as they came from behind to beat Pattaya United 4-3.

It was Pattaya who drew first blood at the Nong Prue Stadium in the 17th minute when Lee Won-young nodded Rafinha’s corner into the path of Chayawat Srinawong, who showed plenty of skill to flick the ball up to himself and send a deft volley past Michael Falkesgaard.

The hosts then doubled their advantage four minutes after the half-hour mark when Lukian converted from the penalty spot, after his lovely run had been illegally halted inside the area.

However, Bangkok United gave themselves a lifeline six minutes after the restart when Ekkachai Sumrei reacted quickest to score on the rebound, after Vander Luiz’s initial effort had been saved by Patiwat Khammai.

The Angels were then awarded a spot-kick of their own – following consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) – when Vander Luiz was barged over in the box by Chayawat, paving the way for him to equalise from 12 yards.

Their revival then looked to have been dealt a real blow in the 75th minute when they were reduced to ten men, as captain Everton was sent off for a last-man foul on Rafinha.

But, despite the numerical deficit, the visitors then took the lead in the 81st minute as Vander Luiz raced onto an incisive pass from Ekkachi and danced his way into the area before clinically firing into the bottom corner.

A fourth goal arrived for Bangkok United nine minutes later when Pokklaw Anan found space inside the area and unselfishly squared the ball into the six-yard box, leaving Sumanya Purisay with the simple task of finishing into the back of the net.

Pattaya did manage to reduce the deficit in the third minute of injury-time as Jakkaphan Praisuwan curled in a sublime freekick, which Falkesgaard managed to get a hand to but could only help it in off the bar.

Nonetheless, it ultimately proved to do little more than salvage some pride for the hosts as Bangkok United went on to claim a memorable comeback to tentatively climb into fifth on the table.

PATTAYA UNITED: Patiwat Khammai, Suphanan Bureerat (Tossaporn Chuchin 45+1’; Supravee Miprathang 71’), Jakkaphan Praisuwan, Lee Won-young, Nopparat Sakul-oad, Chayawat Srinawong, Kim Tae-yeon, Picha Autra, Woranat Thongkruea (Peeradon Chamratsamee 54’), Rafinha, Lukian.

BANGKOK UNITED: Michael Falkesgaard, Mika Chunuonsee, Manuel Bihr (Ekkachai Sumrei 5’), Everton, Putthinan Wannasri (Sanrawat Dechmitr 46’), Sumanya Purisay, Anthony Ampaipitakwong, Vander Luiz, Teeratep Winothai, Jakkapan Pornsai, Carlos Salom (Pokklaw Anan 46’).

Photo credit: Bangkok United FC