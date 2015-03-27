Oman far too strong for Malaysia

In what served to be preparation for the 2019 Asian Cup and 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Paul le Guen's Oman side took full advantage of the defensive frailties of Malaysia at the Seeb Sports Complex.

While the two teams seemed to be relatively even in the opening minutes, Oman's superior size and speed became apparent in the 15th minute when Yaqoob Abdulrahim broke the deadlock.

Abdul Aziz's left-footed strike from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute doubled their advantage, and the score remained unchanged at the half-time interval.

Eid Alfarsi put the result beyond doubt with Oman's third just after the break, before Aziz scored his second of the night in the 51st minute to make it 4-0.

It was 5-0 in the 67th minute when Yaqoub's looping header found the back of the net after some more sloppy play from Dollah Salleh's team.

Khairul Azhan's left-footed strike from the penalty spot then made it 6-0 in the 88th minute, as Malaysia's nightmare continued.

To complete their humiliation on the night, Malaysian captain Safiq Rahim had confronted the referee over the decision to give their opponents a second penalty and was promptly sent off.