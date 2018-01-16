AFC U-23 Championship: Japan down DPR Korea as Palestine sneak through

Japan maintained their perfect record at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship as their 3-1 win over DPR Korea helped Palestine reach the quarter-finals.

The Samurai Blue broke the deadlock in fortuitous circumstances two minutes after the half-hour mark, as a Hiroki Ito freekick ricocheted off Takahiro Yanagi’s thigh before creeping into the bottom corner.

Japan then extended their advantage two minutes before halftime when Ito was released by Reo Hatate down the left and neatly cut the ball back to Koji Miyoshi, leaving the playmaker with a simple finish from a couple of yards out.

The North Koreans did pull one back seven minutes into the second half after Taiyo Koga lost possession in a dangerous area.

The ball was swiftly moved from Ri Hun to Ri Un-chol and then Choe Ju-song fed a pass through to Kim Yu-song, who made no mistake in firing past Go Hatano.

However, any hopes of a DPR Korea comeback were extinguished in the 73rd minute when their luckless goalkeeper Kang Ju-hyok scored an own-goal, as the ball hit his back and landed over the line after he had done extremely well to push Hatate’s penalty onto the post.

In the end, Japan were just a class above their opponents despite resting a host of key players as they made it three wins from three in Group B.

On the other hand, DPR Korea – having started the day in second spot – were ultimately pipped to a quarter-final berth by Palestine, who defeated Thailand 5-1 in the other match in the group.

JAPAN: Go Hatano, Takahiro Yanagi, Honoya Syouji, Taiyo Koga, Yoichi Naganuma, Tsukasa Morishima (Teruki Hara 89’), Hiroki Ito, Itsuki Urata (Keita Endo 78’), Koji Miyoshi (Akito Takagi 74’), Reo Hatate, Ren Komatsu.

DPR KOREA: Kang Ju-hyok, An Song-il, Song Kum-song, Kim Nam-il (Kim Chung-il 90+1’), Kang Kuk-chol, Kim Kuk-bom, Ri Un-chol, Jo Kwang-myong, Ri Hun (So Jong-hyok 62’), Choe Ju-song (Kim Song-sun 81’), Kim Yu-song.