The former Japan international scored in a Second Division match with a header in the 14th minute in Yokohama FC's 3-2 loss to Jubilo Iwata.

Kazuyoshi, who has played club football in Brazil, Australia, Italy and Croatia, was ecstatic after scoring and performed his traditional goal celebration, the Kazu Dance, last seen more than a year ago.

"I managed to get a good jump on the ball," he said. "It was a good header."

The striker started his professional career playing for Santos in 1986.