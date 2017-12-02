Asian Football

Magath becomes latest boss to exit CSL

Former FC Bayern Munich boss Felix Magath has become the latest boss to leave the Chinese Super League after departing Shangdong Luneng.

Magath becomes the third high-profile manager to exit the CSL in a matter of weeks after Luis Felipe Scolari and Andre Villas-Boas departed from their roles at Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG respectively.

The 64-year-old steered Shangdong to sixth place in the CSL last season, yet his contract has not been renewed by mutual consent.

“Since taking office, Mr. Magath has further enhanced the team’s desire, training level and performance through his effective and fruitful work,” said a club statement.

“Mr. Magath won the club’s respect and the fans’ hearts by his rigorous attitude to work and his dedication.”

The end of Magath’s 18-month spell in the CSL will raise the question over whether it is the final stop in his 20-year coaching career.

Magath managed a string of Bundesliga clubs – including Bayern, VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg – while he also had a brief spell in charge of then Premier League side Fulham.

He will be replaced as Shangdong head coach by Li Xiaopeng.

