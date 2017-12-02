Magath becomes latest boss to exit CSL

Former FC Bayern Munich boss Felix Magath has become the latest boss to leave the Chinese Super League after departing Shangdong Luneng.

Magath becomes the third high-profile manager to exit the CSL in a matter of weeks after Luis Felipe Scolari and Andre Villas-Boas departed from their roles at Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG respectively.

The 64-year-old steered Shangdong to sixth place in the CSL last season, yet his contract has not been renewed by mutual consent.

In a mutual decision with the club representatives of #ShandongLuneng, we agreed to finish our working relationship following the end of this year’s #csl season. The decision-making process proceeded fair and straightforward from both sides at any time, which I really appreciate. — Felix Magath (@Felix_Magath_) December 1, 2017

“Since taking office, Mr. Magath has further enhanced the team’s desire, training level and performance through his effective and fruitful work,” said a club statement.

“Mr. Magath won the club’s respect and the fans’ hearts by his rigorous attitude to work and his dedication.”

The end of Magath’s 18-month spell in the CSL will raise the question over whether it is the final stop in his 20-year coaching career.

This farewell after a very successful transition from fighting relegation to establishing the club among the league’s top clubs, is kind of hard for me. Especially because all the people at the club and around touched me with their warmth and openness. Thank you all for that. — Felix Magath (@Felix_Magath_) December 1, 2017

Magath managed a string of Bundesliga clubs – including Bayern, VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg – while he also had a brief spell in charge of then Premier League side Fulham.

He will be replaced as Shangdong head coach by Li Xiaopeng.