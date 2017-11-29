Asia to the World at Russia 2018

Paul Williams looks at how Southeast Asia, and Asia as a whole, could be well represented at Russia 2018 despite outward appearances.

There may be no ASEAN nations heading to Russia 2018, but Southeast Asia may still be represented at the world’s biggest sporting event next year.

Striker Ariel Rodriguez, who plays for Thai club Bangkok Glass after joining at the start of 2016, has been a regular member of the Costa Rica squad over the last 18 months and will be hoping his is one of the 23 names on the team sheet for Russia next year.

While many might consider a move to Southeast Asia as an end to national team aspirations, Rodriguez said in an interview last year that those doubters provided him with extra motivation.

“The truth is that many people told me if I came to Thailand, you can forget about the national team,” he told SBS The World Game.

“But I am a very strong-minded person and I knew that if I came and worked hard that I would be taken into account because I always trusted my qualities. So far I think it was one of the best decisions of my life.”

While Rodriguez hasn’t found the back of the net as much this season as he did in 2016 when he bagged 19 goals, his record in his two seasons in Bangkok still makes for impressive reading with 25 goals in 48 matches.

His case – representing his national team while playing in Asia – highlights the changing face of the world game. As the professional game has spreads its tentacles to all corners of the globe over the last few decades, Asia is playing an ever-increasing role, and in the last four years since Brazil that has been turbo-charged.

In Brazil just six players from the 28 non-AFC nations played their club football in Asia, while in 2010 that number was just four. Since 1990, when no players played their club football in Asia, the total number has fluctuated between four and eight.

Asamoah Gyan was playing for Al Ain when he netted twice at the 2014 FIFA World Cup

But Russia 2018 promises to smash those figures out of the park.

Based on an analysis of recent squads of the 27 non-AFC nations to have qualified for next year’s World Cup, the number of players based in Asia could sky-rocket to as many as 25 next year.

While some of that can be explained by the growth of the Chinese Super League over the last 24 months, it is clubs in the Middle East that are home to the majority of the players, especially those from African nations, with leagues in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar becoming increasingly popular.

Gone are the days that a move to the Middle East ended national team careers. As the level of the respective leagues grows, it is increasingly becoming a destination of choice for key players from North African countries.

Take Morocco vice-captain Mbark Boussoufa as an example. After playing most of his career in Belgium and Russia, he opted for a move to Emirati side Al Jazira at the beginning of the 2016/17 season, and played a vital role in their unlikely championship success.

Egypt, meanwhile, could have as many as five players in their squad who ply their trade in Saudi Arabia, including legendary goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary and experienced defender Mohamed Abdel-Shafy.

More significant, however, is the move of first-team players from Brazil and Europe.

The majority of Asian-based players over the last two decades have been from African countries, but very few have been from football’s traditional hotbeds of South America and Europe.

This increasing trend shows the power and potential for football in Asia over the next decade. As it becomes more common, and some would say acceptable, for regular first-team players to move to Asia, expect more players to follow suit, especially when the financial rewards are what they are.

One of the current trailblazers is Swedish striker Marcus Berg, who ended a 12-year career in Europe in the European off-season to join UAE powerhouse Al Ain.

The move has proved a beneficial one so far, with six of his eight goals in World Cup qualifying coming after his move to Al Ain, while domestically he has scored six goals in eight games for last season’s AFC Champions League runners-up.

Berg is proving, along with Brazilian midfielder Paulinho, who earned a move to Barcelona after two standout years with Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, that you can move outside of the European bubble and not only continue to play for your national team, but flourish doing so.

“For me, it is a big, big dream [to play at the World Cup],” he said in a recent interview with Emirati sports newspaper Sport360.

“I hope to have a good season with Al Ain and achieve big things, after I’ll go to the World Cup. We all want to play there, not all the players get the chance to play at a World Cup.”

Russia 2018 will already be an historic tournament for Asia given it is the first tournament in which it will be represented by five nations, but its representation in Russia will go far beyond just those five nations.

ASIAN-BASED PLAYERS AT FIFA WORLD CUP (SINCE 1990)

1990 – 0

1994 – 4

1998 – 7

2002 – 4

2006 – 8

2010 – 4

2014 – 6