S.League star Kento Nagasaki coy over Thailand rumours

Newly-crowned S.League Player of the Year Kento Nagasaki was non-committal over rumours linking him with a move to Thailand.

Nagasaki, who played a pivotal role in Albirex Niigata (S) winning the quadruple of the S.League, Singapore Cup, League Cup and Community Shield this season, capped off a fine year on Monday as he was named the competition’s best player of 2017.

Even before winning Monday’s accolade, the 27-year-old had already tipped to move to the Thai League next season.

But, when asked by FOX Sports Asia if being named Player of the Year was a fitting way to end his time in Singapore, Nagasaki remained coy.

“As is the case with all players, I’m always thinking of playing at a higher level.

“I don’t want to be satisfied with what I’ve achieved so I’m just going to keep working hard in the future.

Kento Nagasaki: “I will miss playing in Singapore, but the Thai league is calling.” Besides his free kicks and long range shots is he really good enough for a foreigner spot in T1- league ? — BobbyBrown (@RabonaMike) November 24, 2017

“As for where I’ll be playing next year, this is something that I haven’t decided on.”

“Winning the Player of the Year award was one of my targets this year so this gives me a lot of confidence.

“I’m very glad to win.”

FOX Sports Asia understands that Thai Honda Ladkrabang are the club that are currently in talks with Nagasaki.

#Albirex midfielder Kento Nagasaki with a sweetly taken free-kick earlier on pic.twitter.com/fUUn5Qbrci — Shan (@heisweee) March 4, 2017

The Bangkok-based side were recently relegated after finishing 16th in Thai League 1, and are no strangers to roping in Japanese talent from the S.League.

They previously had former Albirex, Geylang International and Warriors FC winger Tatsuro Inui on their books, although he was released midway through the past campaign.

In his five years with the White Swans, Nagasaki has won two S.League titles, three Singapore Cups and three League Cups, and scored an impressive 17 goals in all competition as a deep-lying playmaker.