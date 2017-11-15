Jedinak the hero as Socceroos book 2018 World Cup berth

Mile Jedinak was the unlikely hat-trick hero for Australia on Wednesday as a 3-1 win over Honduras sealed the Socceroos’ place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Following a goalless first half at the ANZ Stadium, Jedinak broke the deadlock eight minutes after halftime with a deflected 20-yard freekick, although the strike is likely to be credited as an own-goal to Henry Figueroa.

The 33-year-old then doubled the advantage for the hosts when he scored from the spot in the 72nd minute, before converting another penalty with five minutes remaining to make sure of the victory.

Alberth Elis did restore some respectability to the scoreline when he netted deep into injury-time, although it was little more than a consolation for a Honduras side that were dominated throughout the contest in Sydney.

The result meant that, following a dull 0-0 draw in San Pedro Sula, Australia claimed a 3-1 aggregate win in the inter-confederation playoffs to secure their ticket to Russia 2018, the fourth consecutive time they will be gracing world football’s biggest stage.

Plenty of improvement will have to come if they are to even get out of the group stage once next summer comes around, given they had been far from convincing throughout the entire qualifying campaign.

But, with the stakes at their highest, it was Australia who kept their composure with a clinical, disciplined display – albeit with the most unexpected of heroes coming to the fore.

Similar to last Friday’s first leg, there was little to write home about in an opening 45 that saw the host dominate proceedings without ever really threatening Denis Escober’s goal.

Aaron Mooy whipped a freekick into the six-yard box with pace after 13 minutes and, with a sea of players missing out on connecting, Escober had to be alert to parry it away as it skipped off the surface in front of him.

Tom Rogic was next to try his luck eight minutes before the break when he was picked out in a promising position after good work down the left by Tim Cahill and Aziz Behich, only to send a tame first-time effort straight at Escober.

Nonetheless, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 53rd minute when Rogic’s charge towards goal was illegally halted by Bryan Acosta just outside the box.

With everyone expecting either Rogic or Mooy to step up, it was instead Jedinak who took charge of the situation and – while his side-footed effort looked to be flying harmlessly wide – the unlucky Figueroa found himself in the way of the shot and could only deflect it past a hapless Escober.

Five minutes later, Cahill was unlucky not to make it 2-0 when his looping header from a Rogic cross came crashing back off the bar, although there was no denying Australia in the 72nd minute.

Again, luck was not on Honduras’ side as a low cross was diverted by Johnny Palacios into the arm of Acosta, and referee Nestor Pitana had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

And, while there was a touch of fortune in the way he opened the scoring, it was the exact opposite on this occasion as Jedinak clinically and confidently dispatched the spot-kick beyond Escober’s despairing dive.

By now, celebrations were in full swing amongst the majority of the 77,000 that had turned up at the ANZ Stadium, especially considering Honduras had shown nothing in the previous 160 minutes to suggest a comeback was on the cards.

Instead, it was the Socceroos who continued to push forward with intent and when Robbie Kruse was clipped inside the box by Johnny Palacios after getting in behind the opposition defence, it was only fitting that it was Jedinak who completed what he had started.

There was a slight blemish at the end for the hosts as a goal-mouth scramble from a corner allowed Elis to poke home from close range.

Still, it mattered little moments later when Pitana blew the final whistle, as Australia erupted in joyous scenes of celebration at achieving a fifth World Cup appearance.

AUSTRALIA: Mathew Ryan, Bailey Wright, Trent Sainsbury, Matthew Jurman, Mathew Leckie, Mile Jedinak, Mark Milligan (James Troisi 89’), Aziz Behich, Tom Rogic (Robbie Kruse 77’), Aaron Mooy, Tim Cahill (Tomi Juric 66’).

HONDURAS: Donis Escober, Brayan Beckeles, Johnny Palacios, Maynor Figueroa, Ever Alvarado, Emilio Izaguirre (Henry Figueroa 42’, Mario Martinez 73’), Jorge Claros, Bryan Acosta, Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto (Eddie Hernandez 75’), Anthony Lozano.