Who are the ‘unofficial’ Asian champions?

With the final of the 15th annual AFC Champions League barely a couple of weeks away, it’s surprising to think that the trophy hasn’t actually changed hands since the 2014 season.

Even more so when you ponder that Suwon have been champions four times and Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou just the once or that Vietnamese club Hoang Anh Gia Lai once held top spot and that the title was shuffled amongst clubs no fewer than six times during the 2005 season alone.

Confused?

While many question the legitimacy of current title holders Jeonbuk, FOX Sports Asia has turned the ACL title race on its head by applying the ‘Unofficial Football World Championships’ formula to determine just who is the ‘unofficial’ champion of Asia.

Devised by English journalist Paul Brown in 2003, the Unofficial Football World Championship uses a simple formula that declared the first international ever played to be the starting point for the concept. That nation (England) defended the title in every subsequent match until they were defeated, with that country then becoming the new ‘World Champion’.

While Scotland top the all-time UFWC rankings with 86 matches won, it may come as a surprise that the current champion is Peru after they claimed the title from Bolivia in late August. To date they’ve had three successful ‘defences’ with a win over Ecuador and draws against Argentina and Colombia. The title goes on the line again this weekend when they meet New Zealand in a World Cup play-off match.

Tweaking the standard formula slightly, FOX Sports Asia used the very first match of the ‘modern’ ACL era as the starting point, with the winner of that fixture, Korean side Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma, declared as the inaugural ‘Unofficial Asian Champion.’

Thereafter every time the current title holder was defeated they would become the new ‘UAC’ with each match being treated as a ‘stand alone’ contest – meaning that aggregate wins in two-leg matches weren’t counted, only victories in each individual clash.

Former Chinese powerhouse Dalian became the first successful ‘challenger’ to the crown barely a week after Seongnam first won it, with the title having changed hands no fewer than 31 times with the current ‘Unofficial’ Asian champion not having had the chance to put their crown on the line since they won it back in 2014.

That team is Japanese outfit Cerezo Osaka, who picked up the prestigious honour in May 2014 with a 1-0 win over Guangzhou in the Round of 16 that year.

Having been relegated domestically that same season it appeared as though their title might be in safe keeping for quite a while, but after having been promoted back to J1 this year, they’ve turned out a mightily impressive campaign to be right in the hunt for ACL qualification next year. That means we may see a new champion crowned soon.

He's the guiding light to the team. The Gaffer, Ranko Popovic. pic.twitter.com/tFoyyF9ivP — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) October 23, 2017

FOX Sports Asia this week spoke to the man who was the coach of that UAC title-winning side in 2014, Ranko Popovic, for his thoughts. After saying he was ‘delighted’ by the concept, he hoped that he would soon ‘lose’ his lofty spot as Asian football’s best (unofficial) boss.

“Firstly, I think this is a really good idea and these kind of crazy things keep football always interesting but as they say records are always there for beating and I hope this one is,” he said.

“I had a good time at Cerezo but maybe the club made some mistakes along the way and it’s not good for them if they keep this title because it means that they are not playing in the Champions League so I hope they don’t always have one good season and then one bad one and that they can be more consistent.”

As for his thoughts on who may win the actual ACL title this season, the newly appointed boss of Indian Super League side Pune FC said he still feels as though Japan is the ‘best’ nation in Asia and that Urawa have a good chance to prove that in the two-legged matchup with Al Hilal – both of whom, interestingly, have never held the UAC title.

“It’s been a long time since Urawa or any Japanese club has been in the final so I hope they do well because for me, in terms of the domestic players, Japan is still the best in Asia,” he added.

“The only thing is that Japanese football can’t become sleepy with this idea because many other countries are also now coming with quality players. But before, nobody thought that Urawa had a chance to win this title so now they can play with nothing to lose.”

Given their struggles domestically this year though, we won’t be seeing Reds back in the ACL next year so they could well miss out on the chance to wrest the ‘Unofficial’ Asian title away from Cerezo. No doubt many other nations from East Asia will hope they draw the Osaka club early on to have a chance at claiming the prestigious title for the 32nd time.