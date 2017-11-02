Five most intriguing Malaysia Cup finals of the millennium

The Malaysian domestic season draws to a close this Saturday as Kedah prepare to defend their Malaysia Cup trophy against four-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim in front of a bumper crowd at Shah Alam Stadium.

It is expected to be an epic showdown between two of the strongest teams in the country, and brings the curtains down on another eventful domestic campaign.

Ahead of this battle, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five of the most intriguing Malaysia Cup final match-ups in recent history.

MPPJ FC v Sabah (2003)

Juan Manuel Arostegui will go down in history as one of Malaysia’s best-ever foreign signings.

The Argentine forward arrived at a time where Malaysia was still fresh to talents from the South American region. But Arostegui adapted to the local climate and culture like a duck to water, making an immediate impact in his debut season with 50 goals in all competitions.

Pada 2003, MPPJ menjadi pasukan berstatus kelab pertama yg menjuarai Piala Malaysia, Juan Manuel Arostegui jaringkan hattrick tewaskan Sabah pic.twitter.com/eXWSMqYHmT — TwtBola/Jang (@twt_bola) October 28, 2016

He reserved three goals for the final, which gave MPPJ FC a 3-0 victory over Sabah. In doing so, the man with the golden locks made them the first and only club (most of Malaysia’s top sides are regarded as state teams) till now to lift the Malaysia Cup.

At the ripe age of 36, Arostegui can now be found plying his trade for Argentina’s second division club Sportivo Belgrano.

Kedah v Selangor (2008)

Under Azraai Khor, Kedah dominated Malaysian football from 2007 to 2008.

Known as the Canaries back then, Azraai’s spirited fighters romped to a treble success in 2007 after securing the league, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup titles.

11. Marlon Alex James Kedah's MVP. Scored against Perak in 2007 Malaysia Cup final and against Selangor in 2008 Malaysia Cup final. pic.twitter.com/fKheAQBwBx — Amirul Afif. (@amirulafif_14) December 7, 2016

They blazed to the league title the following year, and defended the FA Cup at the expense of Selangor. As fate would have it, both teams met again in the Malaysia Cup final later that year.

This time, the Red Giants were determined not to be upstaged again at their Shah Alam Stadium den.

However, the relentless Kedah bandwagon marched on to a 3-2 win, achieving an unprecedented ‘double treble.’ The margin of victory was the same as their FA Cup triumph, and Selangor went home licking their wounds.

Kelantan v ATM (2012)

Following Kedah’s domination, it was Kelantan’s turn to rule the land under the stewardship of the charismatic Bojan Hodak. The Croatian, known for his man-management astuteness, had already delivered the fanatic East Coast giants the league and FA Cup title.

After comfortably brushing aside Selangor in the semi-finals, an in-form ATM stood between the Red Warriors and a treble triumph.

It was a final to cherish as both teams traded blows to finish 2-2 after 90 minutes and take the match to extra-time. The game begged for a match winner, and Indra Putra Mahayuddin, who was quiet all night, answered with an astounding half-volley into the top corner.

Fast forward five years, Indra is still Kelantan’s key man and only last week helped them stay in the top flight.

Pahang v Johor Darul Ta’zim (2014)

The Elephants were underdogs coming into this final against a JDT side that was in the midst of a full blown revolution.

In front of 90,000 vociferous fans at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Pahang’s chances looked over when Saiful Nizam Miswan received his marching orders in the 70th minute as they trailed 2-1.

But instead of letting their heads drop, Pahang’s reply was to conjure up an equaliser the next minute through the powerful Dickson Nwakaeme.

Remember making history with this great club. I believe u guys will make history today. Good luck boys. Play for the badge. Hogoh Pahang Hogoh ??????? A post shared by DN11?? (@dicksonnwakaeme) on May 19, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

His leveller dragged this thriller past extra-time and to the lottery of penalties.

When JDT striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha saw his spot-kick saved, Hafiz Kamal capitalised to deliver Pahang their second trophy that year, adding to their FA Cup success. For the Southern Tigers, it was their last Malaysia Cup final until this year.

Selangor v Kedah (2015)

This final was Selangor’s first in seven years, and it provided a chance of atonement having been undone by Kedah in 2008.

Success-starved Selangor fans were craving a 33rd Cup title, which would cement their status as tournament kingpins.

The Red Giants got their sweet revenge thanks to Ahmad Hazwan Bakri’s well-taken brace, as Selangor claimed a deserved 2-0 victory. The skies in Shah Alam was alight with yellow and red that night, as fans celebrated the long awaited title.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri dipilih menjadi pemain terbaik Final 2015, dan Selangor membawa pulang Piala Malaysia dan #Misi33 akhirnya dicapai. pic.twitter.com/w0RdN1aB9N — TwtBola/Jang (@twt_bola) October 30, 2016

The Selangor management would go on to make some surprising decisions in the following days as they fired coach Mehmet Durakovic, who had guided the team admirably on a modest budget.

Photo credit: Selangor FA