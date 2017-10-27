1-on-1: Inamoto on Arsenal, J.League and why Wenger is still the right man

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan recently caught with up with former Arsenal and Japan midfielder Junichi Inamoto in Sapporo, where he shared his thoughts on why Arsene Wenger is still the right manager for the Gunners and how Japanese clubs can revive their fortune in the AFC Champions League.

He is best remembered for his brief spell with Premier League giants Arsenal.

But few realise that Junichi Inamoto actually carved out an impressive career for himself playing for fellow English clubs Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, as well as in Turkey, Germany and France with Galatasaray, Eintracht Frankfurt and Stade Rennais respectively.

The combative midfielder also won over 80 caps for Japan, even scoring twice at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, and was part of the teams that won the 2000 AFC Asian Cup and finished as runners-up in the FIFA Confederations Cup the following year.

Now back in his native Japan playing for Consadole Sapporo via a spell at Kawasaki Frontale, FOX Sports Asia recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with the 38-year-old, who issued a statement of support to his former manager to bring the glory days back to Arsenal, as well as back a fellow countryman to succeed at the Emirates Stadium.

FOX Sports Asia (FSA): Thanks for taking the time to speak to us, Junichi. We’re doing to dive straight into it. After a long and successful career which has seen you play in England, Germany, France and Turkey, you’re back playing in your homeland with J1 League outfit Consadole Sapporo. After all you’ve achieved, what was your motivation in returning to the J.League?

Junichi Inamoto (JI): Obviously, I’ve been around for awhile now and, in the J.League, there are now many players who are younger than me. I want to show that I can still compete with them and prolong my career for as long as possible.

FSA: Speaking about the J.League, Japanese clubs used to be the dominant force in Asian football but – recently – they’ve been overtaken in the AFC Champions League by the Chinese, South Korean and West Asian teams. What steps do you think need to be taken to address this issue?

Playing in the AFC Champions League for previous club Kawasaki Frontale

JI: I think our best young players tend to go to Europe a lot earlier now. If they could stay in Japan and raise the level of their game here and, at the same time, help the J.League grow stronger first before going off to Europe, this could help the situation.

FSA: For many fans, you’re best remembered for your time in the English Premier League with Arsenal. What do you remember of Arsene Wenger, the manager who brought you there, and do you think he’s still the right man for the job despite all the recent pressure?

JI: During my time there, Arsenal were one of the top teams in England and Europe. Wenger does a lot of good work with youngsters and they are also a team with plenty of good players even now. In my opinion, the way Wenger works is good so I don’t think there’s any need for a change.

Inamoto back in his Gunners days.

FSA: And, finally, you were the original trailblazer but, since then, Ryo Miyaichi and Takuma Asano have since followed your footsteps as Japanese players to have signed for Arsenal. Asano has yet to debut for the Gunners but has been impressive on loan at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. What do you think he needs to do to succeed at the Emirates Stadium?

41' GOAL! 1-0 @jfa_samuraiblue Nagatomo delivers a peach of a pass and Asano makes no mistake to give Japan the lead!#JPNvAUS pic.twitter.com/MMuvA1tCeV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 31, 2017

JI:: I think he’s done well so far. He’s gotten a lot of experience in the Bundesliga and he also has a lot of natural ability and pace. If he can make full use of this natural ability, pace and all of his attributes, he can go on to play in the Premier League.

チャナティップがチームに合流しました??新しい環境、文化、言葉に慣れるには大変だと思うので、出来る限りフォローしてあげたいと思います? #jaychanathip #北海道コンサドーレ札幌 #稲本潤一 A post shared by 稲本潤一 (@junichi_inamoto17) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Quickfire questions with Junichi Inamoto

Childhood hero? Maradona

Team you supported? None in particular

Best player you’ve played with? Thierry Henry

Toughest opponent? Zidane

Who were the crazier fans – English or Turkish? Turkey. Absolutely Turkey.

Favourite Japanese food? Yakiniku (grilled meat)

One British meal you miss the most? Fish and chips

Favourite foreign country you’ve played in? England was a good country, Turkey was a crazy country.

What year will Japan win the World Cup? In 50 years?

A short message for Chanathip Songkrasin? You have a good future so do your best.