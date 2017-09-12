Asian Football |

Indonesia Liga 1: Bali held as Bhayangkara go top

Gabriel Tan Gabriel Tan

Bali United lost their hold on top spot in the latest round of Indonesia Liga 1 action after a 0-0 draw with Borneo on Monday evening.

Bali had initially slipped to second on the table on Saturday after Bhayangkara claimed a 2-1 triumph over Persipura Jayapura, courtesy of an Ilham Armaiyn double.

They then had a chance to reclaim their place at the summit but, despite boasting the competition’s best attack thus far with 52 goals to their names, they were just unable to find a way past a resilient Borneo outfit and had to settle for a goalless stalemate.

PSM Makassar continued their good recent form as they extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 4-1 victory over PS TNI, moving just four points off to the top in the process.

Ferdinand Sinaga grabbed a double for PSM while Pavel Purishkin and Hamka Hamzah were also on target as they produced an impressive display against their opponents, who grabbed a consolation through Wawan Febrianto.

Early season pace-setters Madura United arrested an alarming slump of form, having picked up just one point from their past four outings, by beating Arema 2-0 at Stadion Pamekasan.

Selebrasi Gol Slamet Nurcahyo Amakan Poin Penuh. #Maduraunited #Maduraunitedday

A post shared by Madura United FC Official (@maduraunited.fc) on

Slamet Nurcahyono fired them ahead in the 53rd minute with an emphatic finish after being picked out by Rendy Sirega’s neat back-heel, before striking again seven minutes from time as he headed home a rebound to make sure of the win.

Hansamu Yama returned from captaining Indonesia at the recently-concluded 2017 Southeast Asian Games and made an immediate impact, as first-half goals by him and Douglas Packer gifted Barito Putera a 2-0 win over Sriwijaya.

Over at Stadion Si Jalak Harupat, Vendry Mofu twice handed Semen Padang the lead but they still had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Persib Bandung.

On both occasions, Persib responded through goals by Raphael Maitimo and Ezechiel N’Douassel, with the latter’s coming with just four minutes remaining to earn them a share of the spoils.

Bottom side Persegres Gresik United‘s miserable season continued as they were beaten 3-0 away to Persiba Balikpapan, while Samsul Arif popped up to score in the 58th minute to help Persela Lamongan beat Perseru Serui 1-0.

Finally, Mitra Kukar failed to capitalise on Marclei Santos’ first-half opener as they conceded after the break to Bruno Lopes and Ramdani Lestaluhu to slip to a 2-1 loss to Persija Jakarta.

Photo credit: Bali United FC

Comments