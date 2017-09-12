Indonesia Liga 1: Bali held as Bhayangkara go top

Bali United lost their hold on top spot in the latest round of Indonesia Liga 1 action after a 0-0 draw with Borneo on Monday evening.

Bali had initially slipped to second on the table on Saturday after Bhayangkara claimed a 2-1 triumph over Persipura Jayapura, courtesy of an Ilham Armaiyn double.

They then had a chance to reclaim their place at the summit but, despite boasting the competition’s best attack thus far with 52 goals to their names, they were just unable to find a way past a resilient Borneo outfit and had to settle for a goalless stalemate.

PSM Makassar continued their good recent form as they extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 4-1 victory over PS TNI, moving just four points off to the top in the process.

Ferdinand Sinaga grabbed a double for PSM while Pavel Purishkin and Hamka Hamzah were also on target as they produced an impressive display against their opponents, who grabbed a consolation through Wawan Febrianto.

Early season pace-setters Madura United arrested an alarming slump of form, having picked up just one point from their past four outings, by beating Arema 2-0 at Stadion Pamekasan.

Selebrasi Gol Slamet Nurcahyo Amakan Poin Penuh. #Maduraunited #Maduraunitedday A post shared by Madura United FC Official (@maduraunited.fc) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

Slamet Nurcahyono fired them ahead in the 53rd minute with an emphatic finish after being picked out by Rendy Sirega’s neat back-heel, before striking again seven minutes from time as he headed home a rebound to make sure of the win.

Hansamu Yama returned from captaining Indonesia at the recently-concluded 2017 Southeast Asian Games and made an immediate impact, as first-half goals by him and Douglas Packer gifted Barito Putera a 2-0 win over Sriwijaya.

Over at Stadion Si Jalak Harupat, Vendry Mofu twice handed Semen Padang the lead but they still had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Persib Bandung.

Senang rasanya bisa kembali disupport secara langsung oleh ribuan bobotoh, tapi sayang kami belum memberikan hasil yang terbaik. Kami akan terus memperbaiki dan bekerja bersama untuk hasil yang terbaik di pertandingan selanjutnya!Hatur nuhun pisan! ?⚽️ #MaungTimo #Persib #Bandung #X17 #HereToCreate A post shared by Raphael Maitimo (@raphaelmaitimo) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

On both occasions, Persib responded through goals by Raphael Maitimo and Ezechiel N’Douassel, with the latter’s coming with just four minutes remaining to earn them a share of the spoils.

Bottom side Persegres Gresik United‘s miserable season continued as they were beaten 3-0 away to Persiba Balikpapan, while Samsul Arif popped up to score in the 58th minute to help Persela Lamongan beat Perseru Serui 1-0.

Full Time : Persela 1 – 0 Perseru Serui Gol di cetak oleh samsul arip munip.

Alhamdulillaaahh..#persela #cojt pic.twitter.com/O5FGcPe7RH — PerselaFC (@PerselaFC) September 8, 2017

Finally, Mitra Kukar failed to capitalise on Marclei Santos’ first-half opener as they conceded after the break to Bruno Lopes and Ramdani Lestaluhu to slip to a 2-1 loss to Persija Jakarta.

