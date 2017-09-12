Indonesia Liga 1: Bali held as Bhayangkara go top

Bali United lost their hold on top spot in the latest round of Indonesia Liga 1 action after a 0-0 draw with Borneo on Monday evening.
Bali had initially slipped to second on the table on Saturday after Bhayangkara claimed a 2-1 triumph over Persipura Jayapura, courtesy of an Ilham Armaiyn double.
They then had a chance to reclaim their place at the summit but, despite boasting the competition’s best attack thus far with 52 goals to their names, they were just unable to find a way past a resilient Borneo outfit and had to settle for a goalless stalemate.
Klasemen sementara #GoJekTravelokaLiga1 hingga pekan 23 ? https://t.co/uBe8haPbvs pic.twitter.com/UaYlPdc22P
— Go-Jek Traveloka L1 (@Liga1Match) September 11, 2017
PSM Makassar continued their good recent form as they extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 4-1 victory over PS TNI, moving just four points off to the top in the process.
Ferdinand Sinaga grabbed a double for PSM while Pavel Purishkin and Hamka Hamzah were also on target as they produced an impressive display against their opponents, who grabbed a consolation through Wawan Febrianto.
Early season pace-setters Madura United arrested an alarming slump of form, having picked up just one point from their past four outings, by beating Arema 2-0 at Stadion Pamekasan.
Slamet Nurcahyono fired them ahead in the 53rd minute with an emphatic finish after being picked out by Rendy Sirega’s neat back-heel, before striking again seven minutes from time as he headed home a rebound to make sure of the win.
Hansamu Yama returned from captaining Indonesia at the recently-concluded 2017 Southeast Asian Games and made an immediate impact, as first-half goals by him and Douglas Packer gifted Barito Putera a 2-0 win over Sriwijaya.
Over at Stadion Si Jalak Harupat, Vendry Mofu twice handed Semen Padang the lead but they still had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Persib Bandung.
On both occasions, Persib responded through goals by Raphael Maitimo and Ezechiel N’Douassel, with the latter’s coming with just four minutes remaining to earn them a share of the spoils.
Bottom side Persegres Gresik United‘s miserable season continued as they were beaten 3-0 away to Persiba Balikpapan, while Samsul Arif popped up to score in the 58th minute to help Persela Lamongan beat Perseru Serui 1-0.
Finally, Mitra Kukar failed to capitalise on Marclei Santos’ first-half opener as they conceded after the break to Bruno Lopes and Ramdani Lestaluhu to slip to a 2-1 loss to Persija Jakarta.
