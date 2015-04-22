Naft and Pakhtakor draw in CL

The home side opened the scoring through Gholamreza Rezaei in the 25th minute and Vladimir Kozak got the equaliser in the 36th minute.

The draw sees Naft move to eight points from five games while the gap back to Pakhtakor remains two points, with the Uzbek side on six points which ensures they go into the final round of matches with the opportunity to progress.

Naft took the lead in the 25th minute when Rezaei headed home from close-range after Alexander Lobanov fumbled Abbas Bouazar’s free-kick.

The equaliser came in the 36th minute when Kozak scored with a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area to make the score 1-1.

Naft defender Siamak Kooroshi was forced to clear the ball off the line just after the restart after a shot from Stanislav Andreev.

In the 75th minute Akbarjon Ismatullaev sent his shot wide from a great position and should have done better.

With five minutes remaining, Pakhtakor came very close to scoring but were denied by keeper Alireza Beiranvand who tipped Karimov’s free-kick over the bar.

Sergeev could have won the game in injury time for the visitors but shot wide.