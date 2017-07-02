Carvalho solid on Shanghai SIPG debut

Ricardo Carvalho made his debut in the Chinese Super League debut on Saturday as Shanghai SIPG beat Jiangsu Suning 1-0.

Shanghai managed to beat rivals Jiangsu despite the absence of the suspended Oscar, Hulk and Wu Lei.

Brazil forward Elkeson was the hero, grabbing the only goal just nine minutes in the second period with a header.

The win leaves SIPG one point behind leaders Guangzhou Evergrande, who face Tianjin Quanjian on Sunday.

Hulk and Wu Lei were missing after receiving bans for supporting Oscar after he received a controversial eight-match ban for allegedly instigating a mass brawl.

Coach Andre Villas-Boas was also absent after he received a two-game touchline ban for also questioning Oscar suspension via suspension.

Unite wholeheartedly and weather the hard times.

The 39-year old February free transfer signing put in a good performance on his debut leading Shanghai assistant coach Xie Hui to praise him after the game.

“Before the game our concern with him was his physical condition,” said Xie. “We were not worried about his football quality. Today he has shown his value and he shone throughout the whole game.

“It was a very difficult game because we had four key players missing. We had to come up with an alternative formation. The replacement players put on a good performance and didn’t let us down.”