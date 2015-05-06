Binh Duong claim maiden victory

Vietnam international striker Le Cong Vinh scored the only goal of the match on the hour mark in a match that had little consequence in the group after the Japanese outfit were confirmed as winners on Match Day 5 and the hosts were already knocked out.

In what proved to be an open game with both sides seemingly intent on attacking, Ganiyu Oseni and Nguyen Anh Duc both had good chances in the first half for the hosts, while Yusuke Kobayashi and Hiroki Akino went close for the Japanese side.

Both sides remained full of attacking intent after the half-time break, although some less than optimal finishing led to various spurned chances at either end.

The deadlock was finally broken four minutes before the hour mark when Cong Vinh was found in a bit of space just outside the penalty area and made no mistake with a composed finish that gave Koji Inada in the Kashiwa goal no chance of saving his team.

Nevertheless, the visitors were unlucky not to level matter in the 67th minute when Koki Oshima's well-hit shot left beat Binh Duong goalkeeper Tan Truo stranded but cracked off the crossbar.

While both sides continued to attack in the closing stages of the match, the score remained 1-0 and Binh Duong were allowed to savour a famous victory.