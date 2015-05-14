Wright can’t wait for Singapore trip

Everton, Stoke and a Singapore XI will also take part in the tournament, which takes places on July 15 and 18 in Lion City.

The former forward said he was excited about the trip but he reiterated that Arsenal would go all out to win the trophy.

"It's a tournament that I am sure Arsenal will be looking to win. The way Arsenal played this season has been very good and very positive.

"We could finish second in the league, win the FA Cup [they face Aston Villa in the final on May 30] and hopefully sign a few players to coincide with coming out to Singapore."

Wright believes that it is important for Arsenal to travel and play in tournaments not only for pre-season but also to connect with fans and show their appreciation for their huge Asian following.

"I'm really quite excited about the tournament and it is exciting for our Asian fans. We have some top players at the club and it will be great for our fans in Asia, where we have a good following," said Wright.