JDT too strong for Beoungket Angkor

Johor Darul Ta'zim eased past Beoungket Angkor 3-0 in their AFC Cup Group F encounter on Tuesday.

The former champions would go 2-0 up inside 12 minutes before putting the icing on the cake with a late goal at the Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Malaysia.

Gabriel Guerra found the back of the net in just the third minute with a powerful strike from ten yards out.

Just eight minutes later the 2015 champions doubled their lead, with Muhammad Nazmi guiding the ball past low past Beoungket stopper Sou Yaty.

Beoungket's star midfielder, Tomoki Muramatsu, enjoyed a superlative game, sparking many attacks but the visitors could not get any just reward.

Safiq Rahim would score Johor's third in the 89th minute in front of a satisfied 10 000 strong crowd.

89' GOAL! 3-0 @OfficialJohor Easy finish for Safiq Rahim, who heads the cross into an empty net #JDTvBEO pic.twitter.com/XcINKYVCn7 — FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) February 21, 2017

The win puts them on top of Group F thanks to goal difference, with Philippines' Global also on three points following their 1-0 win over Magwe earlier in the day.