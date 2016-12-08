AFC Cup and Champions League draws next week

Asian sides will learn their fates in both the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League next week.

The draw for the group and preliminary stages of both competitions will take place, in Malaysia, on Tuesday, December 13.

The Champions League draw takes place at 4pm (local time) with both South Korea and Japan handed three slots in the group round plus a solitary place in the play-off stages.

Champions of @TheAFCCL 2016!

Check More Information of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC at https://t.co/MqZ18od0T7 pic.twitter.com/4GrqXQCJ7v — Jeonbuk_hyundai (@Jeonbuk_hyundai) November 28, 2016

China have two group places and two play-off spots, while Thailand have one group and two play-offs.

Hong Kong have one in each, while Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines and Singapore all have a solitary spot in the preliminary round.

The AFC Cup draw takes place prior to the Champions League at 2.30pm (local time) with countries again awarded spots in both the group stages and preliminary rounds, depending on their rankings.

A valiant effort from the Blues went in vain as Air Force Club claimed the @AFCCup with a 1-0 victory: https://t.co/JRM6PO9XmQ #CupMemories — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 27, 2016

Vietnam, Malaysia and Mynamar all have two group stage spots, the Philippines, Singapore and Laos all have one in each, while Cambodia have two preliminary round places.