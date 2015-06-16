Key wins for Korea, Thailand, Philippines

Here is a wrap of the day's matches from Groups E to H:

Group E

Japan 0-0 Singapore

Japan and Singapore played out a goalless draw in their qualifier at the Saitama Stadium.

Vahid Halilhodzic's side had the lion's share of the possession and the territorial advantage throughout, but his side was unable to turn their superiority into goals.

Japan had 70 percent possession and eight shots on target as opposed to Singapore's nought, but was unable to beat Mohamad Izwan in the Singapore goal.

Singapore are on four points after two matches having beaten Cambodia 4-0 last week, while Tuesday's match was Japan's first in Group E.

Cambodia 0-1 Afghanistan

Afghanistan claimed a crucial 1-0 victory in their qualifier against Cambodia at the Phnom Penh National Olympic Stadium.

After losing 6-0 to Syria last time around, Slaven Skeledzic's side responded well to that disappointing defeat with a well-earned victory away from home.

The visitors dominated possession throughout but found the back of the net with their only shot on target – Mustafa Zazai doing the honours in the 86th minute.

The result leaves Cambodia at the foot of the table in the group, having lost both their matches so far.

——————————————

Group F

Chinese Taipei 0-2 Thailand

Thailand recorded their second victory of the qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Chinese Taipei at the Taipei Municipal Stadium.

Teerasil Dangda opened the scoring in 21st minute for the visitors, before adding his second of the night 17 minutes later.

With the visitors happy with the scoreline and the hosts unable to carve out many chances in front of goal, the second half was scoreless.

——————————————

Group G

Laos 0-2 Lebanon

Lebanon recorded their first victory of the qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory away to Laos at the New National Stadium in Vientaine.

The visitors raced into the lead in the fifth minute through Mohamad Ghaddar, but despite their early advantage Miodrag Radulovic's men were unable to add to the score in the first half.

In fact, the score remained unchanged until the 75th minute when Faiz Shamsin scored Lebanon's second.

Laos are at the bottom of the group alongside Myanmar, having drawn with them last time around.

Myanmar 0-2 Korea Republic

Korea Republic got their quest to qualify from the group off to a winning start after beating Myanmar 2-0 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

The result leaves Myanmar tied at the bottom of the group alongside Laos, with whom they drew on Thursday.

Uli Stielike's side dominated proceedings in every aspect, but had to wait until the 35th minute to break the deadlock when Jae-Sung Lee found the back of the net.

After the half-time break, the visitors continued to look like the most likely of the two sides to be successful in front of goal, and in the 67th minute Heung-Min Son doubled their lead.

With Myanmar unable to muster up many clear chances – despite three second half substitutions, the remainder of the match petered out.

——————————————

Group H

Korea DPR 4-2 Uzbekistan

North Korea recorded their second victory of the second stage of their qualifying campaign with a 4-2 win over Uzbekistan at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang.

In what proved to be a game of two halves, metaphorically speaking, Kwang-Ryong Pak opened the scoring for Chang-Bok Kim's side in the fourth minute, before Kuk-Chol Jang doubled their advantage in the 16th minute.

The score quickly became 3-0 in the 34th minute when Hak-Su Ro's strike found the back of the net, and two minutes later the apparant 4-0 rout was completed when Hyok-Chol Ri converted a chance of his own.

Despite being 4-0 down at the half-time interval, Mirjalol Qosimov's side tried their best to get a foothold in the match and managed to reduce the deficit thanks to Igor Sergeev's 53rd minute goal.

That was to be their only real chance for most of the remainder of the match, but with 11 minutes remaining Sardor Rashidov sored Uzbekistan's second goal of the match to add some respectability to the scoreline.

Yemen 0-2 Philippines

Philippines got their second consecutive victory of the campaign with a deserved 2-0 win over Yemen at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium.

With two wins from two, Tom Dooley's side are on top of Group H with six points, while Yemen are at the bottom of the group with two defeats to their name.

After a goalless first half, Misagh Bahadoran gave the visitors the lead in the 52nd minute.

Iain Ramsey then doubled his side's advantage in the 74th minute.