Myanmar Football Federation offers its facilities as quarantine centres during COVID-19 outbreak

Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has offered its facilities to be used as quarantine centres for medical workers taking care of those returning to Myanmar from foreign countries during the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“MFF has prepared national team’s apartment to prepare it for use as quarantine centres for the healthcare workers, doctors and nurse who are working in monitoring COVID-19 pandemic,” MFF said in a statement.

The national football body said that the national team’s accommodation facility can hold upto 80 people adding that they are working closely with the country’s Ministry of Health and Sports and Minister Myint Htwe on the issue.

“MFF and Ayeyarwady Foundation [that is chaired by MFF president Zaw Zaw] recently have upgraded AYA Bank Training Center, three national team apartments and National Football Academy as quarantine centres,” the MFF said.

JUST IN: #Myanmar just confirmed two more cases of #Covid_19. 1) 33 yro – male – U.S citizen – US travel history – in #Mandalay 2) 69 yro – male – Myanmar citizen – #Australia and #Singapore travel history – in #Yangon – Myanmar has 5 total cases as of 27 March 2020 1:45 am pic.twitter.com/ZNU0NSVSbz — Cape Diamond (@cape_diamond) March 26, 2020

The ASEAN country had recorded its first coronavirus cases last Monday prompted the suspension of Myanmar National League as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the virus.

(Photo credit: MFF)

Read more: Myanmar National League matches postponed after first report of coronavirus cases