Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar all fall in latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings

Southeast Asian trio of Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar all dropped down places in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings published on Friday.

All three ASEAN sides had taken part in the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers with Thailand and Myanmar crashing out in the third round while Vietnam progressing to the play-offs.

Top 🔟 nations in Asia! Australia maintain their position as Asia’s finest in the latest FIFA Women’s ranking! #FIFARanking pic.twitter.com/4sXJpVvUIx — AFC (@theafcdotcom) March 27, 2020

The Golden Girls, who suffered a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Australia in the two-legged play-off, have dropped three places to occupy 35th rank in the world. They are now ranked sixth among Asia Football Confederation (AFC) members.

Australia, who booked a place in the now-postponed Olympic Games with the win over Vietnam, are No. 1 in Asia and seventh in the world. DPR Korea are the second highest ranked side from Asia at No. 10 followed by Japan (11), China PR (15) and Korea Republic (18).

Thailand, who had an Olympic qualification campaign to forget after finishing bottom of their group in the third round, have slipped a place to 39th while Myanmar are 10th in Asia occupying the 45th place in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking.

