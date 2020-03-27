Park Hang-seo makes donation to Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight; Players also chip in with aid

Vietnam national team head coach Park Hang-seo has made a donation to the country’s efforts to ward off the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The South Korean has contributed US$ 5,000 to Vietnam’s national fund that will be utilised to fight the spread of COVID-19 outbreak that has wreaked havoc across the globe killing around 24,000 people till date.

“Currently, Vietnam, and the whole world, is fighting the coronavirus. I myself have only been able to go back and forth from home to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) office. I have refrained from going out and is practicing social distancing,” Park said.

“I am here to make a small contribution which I hope will comfort those who are suffering from the diseases. In the future, if I can help with other things, I will actively participate. Let’s do our best to put an end to the epidemic together, the Vietnam boss said.

Several footballers from the country have also come forward to donate money to the fund for COVID-19 prevention and control.

According to reports, Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC forward Nguyen Van Toan has raised VND 150 million to contribute to the fund while Viettel FC defender Bui Tien Dung and wife donated 300 protective outfits, 300 gloves, and 300 shoes to military personnel.

2019 V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC meanwhile have had their players also contribute to the national fund to fight coronavirus.

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)

