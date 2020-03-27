Singapore boss Tatsuma Yoshida asks football fans to stay united in fight against coronavirus

Singapore national team head coach Tatsuma Yoshida has appealed to the football fans to come together in the country’s fight against the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The Lions were scheduled to face Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers this month, but have seen the ties postponed due to the coronavirus situation.

However, in an open letter to the Singapore fans, Japanese tactician Yoshida has said that it is the health of families, friends and general public, and not football, that should be the number one priority under the current circumstances.

“I have been here for almost 10 months and I really feel at home here. I feel this way each time I return to Singapore, whether it is from our away matches, my scouting trips to watch our overseas players or from my recent holiday in Japan,” he wrote in a letter.

“Going through immigration control at Changi Airport always gives me the feeling that I am coming home,” Yoshida said.

“I am very grateful for the support shown to me by Singaporeans and the trust you have given me to lead your national team. I could feel it in the stadiums during our home matches last year, in person when we meet and in the very kind comments online. I am proud and feel so happy,” the coach wrote.

“What you have shown, together with our players and backroom staff, is that when we unite with belief, we can overcome all challenges in front of us. Whether it is higher-ranked opponents on the field or the more serious problem facing all of us now, we can win this battle,” the 45-year-old said.

Yoshida appealed to the fans to give all their support to the healthcare workers, doctors and nurses who are at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19 and hailed them as Singapore’s heroes.

“Please, follow all the instructions by the authorities on what we must do. I am writing this from my apartment now, as today is my “work from home” day. Do not panic, do not rush; listen to the information from the government and believe in our country.”

“We have to, as One Singapore, rise to the bigger challenge that is affecting us and the world.. …Now is the time for us to work together as a team, because we are #ONESTRONG,” he wrote.

