Myanmar National League matches postponed after first report of coronavirus cases

The Myanmar National League (MNL) was forced to postpone all its matches this week following the first report of COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar’s Ministry of Health and Sports had confirmed the first coronavirus cases in the country on Monday and this prompted the domestic league organisers to postpone the competition as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the virus.

According to reports, two Myanmar nationals — a 36-year-old with a United States Green Card and a 26-year-old who travelled from England — had tested positive for the coronavirus in the country.

“In order to protect the players, officials, fans and others from disease infections, all the matches of the Myanmar National League has been postponed. Details of the rescheduled fixtures will be notified,” the MNL said.

The Myanmarese top division has already seen 10 rounds of matches after kicking off in January. Hantharwady United are currently leading the MNL table with 27 points from 10 matches while Ayeyawady United are second with 23 points from nine matches.

Yangon United are third with 20 points from nine games while defending champions Shan United are currently fourth with 17 points from nine matches.

While almost all domestic leagues in ASEAN had been suspended due to COVID-19, MNL were conducting their matches behind closed doors like the Singapore Premier League.

(Photo credit: Myanmar National League)