Korea Football Association turns national training centre into COVID-19 treatment clinic

The Korea Football Association (KFA) has decided to transform its state-of-the-art National Football Centre in Paju into a treatment clinic for those affected by COVID-19 outbreak.

The coaching facility located in the Gyeonggi Province of South Korea is utilised by various national teams of Korea Republic including the senior men’s and women’s squads for national training camps.

But with much of football suspended across the globe, the KFA has announced that a decision was taken to donate the centre for treatment of those diagnosed with the coronavirus epidemic starting March 25, following discussions with the country’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.

It said that the facility will be devoted to COVID-19 treatment for the next one to two months before returning to normal operations after quarantining and cleaning for one to two weeks.

“If the COVID-19 spreads in the metropolitan areas, there could be a lack of treatment facilities. Hence, we considered providing Paju National Football Centre as a clinic for coronavirus cases,” KFA said in a statement.

“It was decided after making various considerations on how the Korea Football Association can contribute during this time of national crisis. We hope that Paju NFC will provide a good environment for those diagnosed to recover in a comfortable and speedy manner,” KFA president Chung Mong-gyu said.

