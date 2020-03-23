Philippines good enough to play against any team anywhere: Azkals coach Scott Cooper

Philippines national football team coach Scott Cooper believes that the Azkals have made tremendous leap in quality during the recent years.

The Azkals tactician is having some unscheduled free time after the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties slated for this month was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Philippines are currently sitting third in Group A of the World Cup Qualifiers with seven points — eight points behind toppers Syria and the same points as second-placed China who have a game in hand.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Kyrgyz Republic 3-1 Philippines (Schrock 80′)

The ASEAN side have also had some historic displays in the recent times including a goalless draw that they earned against Asian giants China PR.

“The team is playing more offensive than ever and it looks like they can play against any other team anywhere. Our future is bright. We are very optimistic. And we’re putting plans in place to continue our development,” Cooper was quoted as saying by the Inquirer.

Philippines team manager Dan Palami also had the same sentiment.

“Suddenly, there is now a belief in the players and staff that performing well against much higher ranked countries isn’t rare. We’re more confident that we can be one of the best teams in Asia. There is certainly a paradigm shift in terms of the culture that we have in the team,” Palami noted.