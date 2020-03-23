Reports: Football Federation Australia set to suspend A-League season due to COVID-19

Football Federation Australia (FFA) is reportedly all set to announce the suspension of the 2019-20 season of A-League due to the COVID-19 situation.

Government restrictions on public gatherings and travel has wreaked havoc in the A-League schedule with three matches — Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory vs Western United — forced into cancellation over the past week.

And the Newcastle Jets’ 2-1 victory over Melbourne City FC at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Monday looks likely to be the final of the Australian top division games before FFA announces the postponement of the league due to COVID-19.

Sydney FC maintain eight point lead at the top of the A-League with draw against Melbourne City

“The closure of the Western Australian, Queensland, South Australian and New Zealand borders on Monday will be the final straw for 2019-20 A-League,” The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The report also suggested that FFA had looked at holding all the remaining matches of the A-League regular season at New South Wales, however not all clubs are on board with the idea of travelling and playing during the outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced several leagues across the world to a standstill while few competitions — the likes of Myanmar National League and Singapore Premier League — are still being held behind closed doors.

FT| Newcastle 2-1 City The Jets nab the three points despite a strong second half. #NEWvMCY pic.twitter.com/wXb2bjov3M — Melbourne City FC 🏙️ (@MelbourneCity) March 23, 2020

Defending champions Sydney FC are leading the A-League table with 48 points after playing 20 matches. Melbourne City are second with 40 points having played two matches extra. Top six teams from the league stages are to qualify for the Finals Series.

(Photo credit: Sydney FC)

