Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo learning Vietnamese language during COVID-19 break

The coronavirus outbreak might have stalled his plans with the Vietnam national football team, but that hasn’t stopped head coach Park Hang-seo from adding a new trick to his arsenal.

According to reports from Vietnam, the South Korean tactician has starting a language course to learn Vietnamese during the time in which the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and other international fixtures have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Vietnam head coach also has not been able to scout players ever since the 2020 season of V.League was suspended due to the pandemic.

According to Vietnam News, language assistant Vu Anh Thang has been helping Park learn more Vietnamese since March 17.

“Park wants to learn more Vietnamese to enhance his understanding of Vietnam. This is good for communication and living with Vietnamese people and the players. Along with Park, there are other members of the training staff learning the language,” Thang was quoted as saying.

With their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties that were to be played this month postponed to October, Vietnam national team are only scheduled to assemble for training in May or June 2020.

They will also play in the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup later in the year where they will defend their title having defeated Malaysia in the final of the regional football championship back in 2018.