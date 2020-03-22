IR Iran to face 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia in international friendly match – Reports

IR Iran national football team are set to take on 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia in an international friendly match after football resumes after the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

This is according to Iran national team head coach Dragan Skocic who recently met with Croatian Football Federation (HNS) officials to discuss about a potential match-up between his home nation and the Asian giants.

Croatian Skocic had taken charge of Team Melli last month replacing Marc Wilmots who was sacked late last year. The 51-year-old coach was previously the head coach of Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Sanat Naft Abadan FC.

The Iran boss met with HNS president Davor Suker in February to discuss cooperation between the two countries during which a friendly match was proposed. The match is scheduled to be held once the coronavirus outbreak dies down, according to reports.

Iran and Croatia have faced each other twice before. Iran had lost to Croatia 2-0 in 1998 while the two teams played out a 2-2 draw in 2006.

Iran are currently third in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers along with Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain and Iraq.

Skocic is the fifth Croatian to take charge of Team Melli following Stanko Poklepovic, Tomislav Ivic, Miroslav Blazevic and Branko Ivankovic.