Singapore starlet Ikhsan Fandi’s potential move to Norwegian top division club held up due to COVID-19

Singapore international striker Ikhsan Fandi’s potential move from Norway’s second division to its top flight has been held up by the ongoing coronavirus situation.

20-year-old Ikhsan has been plying his trade in Europe with Raufoss IL since January 2019 and has scored six goals for the Norwegian side so far playing in the country’s second tier 1. divisjon.

And as a result of his decent showing in the lower division last season, Ikhsan was recently invited for a three-day trial and training camp with IK Start, the two-time domestic champions who operate in the Eliteserien — Norway’s top division.

The trial followed by a training camp in Spain was to take place between March 5 and 13 and Ikhsan had impressed the club’s staff by scoring in the only friendly match they were able to play. But due to the delays arising from the coronavirus pandemic, it has been reported that a decision regarding the transfer is in limbo.

“We are impressed with what we have seen from Ikhsan. He fits the profile of the striker we are looking for and the chances are pretty good that we sign him,” IK Start coach Johannes Hardarson was quoted as saying by The New Paper.

“But we have this challenge with the coronavirus. So, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We are interested, but we have some things to sort out first. There is also the transfer deadline to factor in. That said, there might be some changes to that as well because of the situation,” he said.

The transfer window for Norway is slated to close on April 1.

IK Start had finished third in Norway’s second division last season to earn the promotion to Eliteserien through play-offs. They have won Norway’s top division title on two occasions — in 1978 and 1980.

(Photo credit: FA Singapore)