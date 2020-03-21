Stephanie Catley scores winner as Melbourne City edge Sydney FC 1-0 in W-League Grand Final

Melbourne City FC edged Sydney 1-0 in the 2019-20 W-League Grand Final at the AAMI Park in Melbourne to claim their fourth domestic championship title in five years.

Wing-back Stephanie Catley scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute through the hands of goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe to defeat last season’s winners Sydney in the Grand Final which was held without the involvement of spectators to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melbourne City had qualified for the Finals series by finishing top of the 2019-20 W-League regular season with 34 points from 12 matches while Sydney FC had finished third with 22 points.

Melbourne Victory had finished second in the regular season with 23 points while Western Sydney Wanderers took the fourth and final slot in the knockout stages by collecting 22 points.

In the semifinals that were also played behind closed doors, Sydney had edged Victory 1-0 to qualify for the Grand Final while Melbourne City had thrashed Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.

Melbourne City had won the W-League Grand Finals in three consecutive season starting 2015-16 before Sydney emerged victorious last season by defeating Perth Glory 4-2.

