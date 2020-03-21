Former Myanmar national team captain Yan Aung Kyaw to retire at the end of 2020 season

Yangon United and Myanmar veteran midfielder Yan Aung Kyaw has announced that he will retire from professional football the end of the 2020 season.

A former captain of the Myanmar national team, Aung Kyaw made his debut for the Asian Lions in 2011 and has won over 60 international caps for the Southeast Asian nation during his career.

He also won a bronze medal for Myanmar at the 2011 Southeast Asian Games while also winning five domestic league titles and three General Aung San Shields with Yangon, the club he has represented since its formation in 2009 along with the Myanmar National League (MNL).

“I previously spoke about my future and mentioned that I will not play for another MNL club against my team Yangon United and another reason is my age. Although I could play one or two more years, I don’t want to play for another club after my contract with Yangon ends in December,” he told Myanmar Times.

Aung Kyaw also hinted that he will move into coaching after retirement and that Yangon United has offered him the opportunity to work at the club.

“I want to thank to my team president and all the team’s staff including my teammates. They supported me very well and the team has been very good to me. Of course the fans have also always been supportive,” Aung Kyaw added.