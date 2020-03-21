Cambodia suspend all football tournaments across country to combat COVID-19

Cambodia has become the latest country in Southeast Asia to suspend all footballing activities including the 2020 Cambodian League season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Several countries from ASEAN including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines have suspended their domestic leagues in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus while countries like Singapore and Myanmar had decided to play behind closed doors.

Cambodia were the only country to have their domestic league running in full steam in the midst of the global pandemic, but they have now decided to suspend all tournaments until further notice.

“The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) inform the public that in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the FFC have decided to postpone the 14th Hun Sen Cup, Metfone Cambodian League 2020 and the U-16 National Championship, U-18 National Championship and the delay of the 2020 General Assembly of the Football Federation of Cambodia until further notice,” the FFC said.

The 2020 season of the Cambodian League has already completed five rounds of matches with Phnom Penh Crown FC leading the table with 13 points. Defending champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC also have the same number of points, but are second on goal difference.

The Hun Sen Cup, meanwhile, is the country’s domestic cup competition that is split into two stages. The provincial stage featuring clubs from the lower division was held in February, but the national stage during which the top division clubs were to join the competition now stands suspended.

