China and Espanyol superstar Wu Lei tests positive for coronavirus in Spain

China PR and Espanyol star Wu Lei has tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) confirmed on Saturday.

Wu Lei, 28 years 0f age, had became only the second player from his country to join the Spanish top division in January 2019 after making a move from Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG.

CFA officially confirmed Wu Lei has contracted Covid-19. The 28-year-old striker, who showed mild symptoms, is under treatment in Barcelona. All 3 Chinese players tested positive for Covid-19 so far contracted the virus in Barcelona: Wu Lei + other 2 under-18 young players. pic.twitter.com/yk1IuyxZag — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) March 21, 2020

“The CFA has learned from RCD Espanyol that Wu Lei, a member of the Chinese men’s football team who plays for the club, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The player has mild symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment,” CFA said in a statement.

“The CFA has maintained close communication with Wu Lei himself and the Spanish club, and will provide all necessary assistance as required. We wish Wu Lei a speedy recovery,” the Chinese football body said.

Ironically, all three Chinese footballers (including two U-18 players) who have tested positive for the disease so far have contracted the virus in Spain despite China being the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak.

Spain has 21,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection so far and over 1,000 deaths from the pandemic.