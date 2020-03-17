Guus Hiddink, Sven-Goran Eriksson & Carlos Dunga among applicants for FC Goa job – Reports

A strong of top managers including Guus Hiddink, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Carlos Dunga are reportedly among applicants for the vacant head coach role at Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa.

The Goan outfit had won the regular season of the 2019-20 ISL, but were knocked out in the play-offs by Chennaiyin FC 6-5 in a two-legged semifinal under interim coach Clifford Miranda.

And Times of India are reporting that among applicants for the head coach role ahead of the new season are Hiddink, Eriksson and Dunga apparently leaving even the Indian club’s officials in disbelief!

Was there ever any doubt about this? 😁 1⃣1⃣ goals and 🔟 assists have earned Hugo the Golden Ball for the @IndSuperLeague 2019-20 season. 😍 Congratulations, big man! 🙌🏻#BeGoa #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/5vjFghHXlF — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 15, 2020

Dunga is known for lifting the FIFA World Cup in 1994 as Brazil’s captain and also coached the Brazilian national team on two separate stints. Dunga’s compatriot, Zico, was in charge of FC Goa in the first three years following the club’s inception in 2014.

Eriksson, former England and Manchester City manager, was last seen briefly in charge of the Philippines national team during the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and has been without a job after the Azkals exiting the continental championship in the group stages.

73-year-old Hiddink, who took hosts Korea Republic to the semifinals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, was recently fired from his role as the coach of the China U-22 national team.

“The club is flattered with the interest that is shown by these great names, but it’s unlikely that they will sign any big name,” an unnamed FC Goa official told TOI.

Among the 37 who have applied are also former Spain manager Fernando Hierro and former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam.