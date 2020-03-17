Vietnamese clubs Ho Chi Minh City FC and Than Quang Ninh rise up in AFC Club Rankings

Vietnamese clubs Ho Chi Minh City FC and Than Quang Ninh have climbed up in the AFC Club Rankings following their decent displays in AFC Cup 2020.

2019 V.League 1 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City are currently topping Group F of AFC Cup 2020 having won two and drawn one in three matches played so far. They had defeated Lao Toyota FC 2-0 in their latest group stage tie.

[AFC Rankings update : Club Ranking] 🇻🇳 Ho Chi Minh City climbs 8 spots to 100th

🇻🇳 Than Quang Ninh goes up 10 spots to 101st

🇧🇩 Bashundara Kings goes up 7 spots to 141st View the full ranking here https://t.co/yvCUmORRbi#AFCCup2020 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Than Quang Ninh defeated Cambodian champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC 4-1 last Wednesday and are currently second in Group G — three points behind toppers Ceres-Negros FC.

As a result of these displays, Ho Chi Minh City have climbed eight spots in the latest AFC Club Rankings to occupy 100th rank in Asia, according to FootyRankings, while Than Quang Ninh jumped 10 places to take up the 101st spot, just behind their local rivals.

India’s Bengaluru FC climb to 60th despite failing to secure a place in this season’s AFC Cup while Tampines Rovers rise to 63rd. PSM Makassar also moved improving their ranking to 85th, but Bali United fell to 87th position after a 4-0 defeat to Ceres-Negros.

Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings, who thrashed Maldives’ TC Sports 5-1 in their group stage opener, are also among the biggest movers climbing seven places to 141st in the AFC Club Rankings.

Philippines’ Ceres are the highest-ranked ASEAN club at 23rd while Thai League 1 outfit Buriram United are second at 25th position. Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) of Malaysia are third coming in at 35th rank.

