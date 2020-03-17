Philippines set to naturalise Ceres-Negros stars Bienvenido Maranon, Robert Lopez Mendy

The Azkals squad could be in for a major upgrade soon as Philippines have began steps to grant citizenships to Ceres-Negros FC stars Bienvenido Maranon and Robert Lopez Mendy.

According to reports from various Filipino news outlets, two separate bills have been filed in the country’s Senate on March 3, 2020 seeking the naturalisation of the two players that will make them eligible to represent Philippines in international football.

It is Senator Miguel Zubiri who has initiated Bills 1390 and 1391 which seek to naturalise Maranon and Mendy, both 33 years of age.

Maranon hails from Spain but has been representing Filipino giants Ceres ever since 2015 while Mendy, born in Senegal, has been involved in Filipino football since 2009 playing for Forza FC, Green Archers United, Kaya FC-Iloilo and Ceres. He has also played for UiTM FC in Malaysia.

“Maranon dreams of building a family in this country, and raising his children surrounded by the kindness, humility, and hospitality that Filipinos are known for. He also aspires to represent the Philippines as part of the national team vying in international competitions, and make the country known as one of the top teams in the world of football,” Senator Zubiri told Manila Bulletin.

Maranon had recently become the all-time leading goalscorer in AFC Cup after scoring twice for the Busmen in their 4-0 win over Bali United.

(Photo credit: Ceres-Negros FC)