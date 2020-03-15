ATK FC claim third ISL title after 3-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in final

ATK FC were crowned the Indian Super League (ISL) champions for a third time after defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, India.

ATK and Chennaiyin went into the final as two of the most successful clubs in the Indian top division winning four of five ISL titles between them so far. And it was ATK who took the early advantage through Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez’s first goal of the season in the 10th minute.

Another Spaniard Edu Garcia made it 2-0 to ATK three minutes after the restart. However, Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis reduced the deficit netting for Chennaiyin in the 69th minute.

But, a third title for ATK was sealed in the second-half injury time by Hernandez who scored his second of the night for Antonio Lopez Habaz’s men.

Earlier, Kolkata-based ATK FC had defeated 2018-19 champions Bengaluru FC in the two-legged semifinal to set up the final against the 2015 and 2017-18 winners Chennaiyin, who had overcome regular season winners FC Goa 6-5 on aggregate.

(Photo credit: Indian Super League)