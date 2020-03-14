Myanmar boss Antoine Hey criticised after no player from league leaders Hantharwady United in national camp

Myanmar head coach Antoine Hey has come under criticism for not including a single player from league leaders Hantharwady United in his latest selection for a national team training camp.

Hey has been working with his wards in a 10-day training camp, which began on Thursday and will continue till March 21, despite the Asian Lions’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties remaining suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The German tactician, who is in his second spell with Myanmar, has exempted players plying abroad in the likes of Thai League and has selected a group of players from the Myanmar National League (MNL) but without a single player from the domestic leaders.

Hantharwady United have been in fine form in Myanmar this season and are currently topping the table with 24 points from nine matches. Ayeyawady United are unbeaten so far this campaign, but still find themselves at second with 23 points.

“The selection caused some negative feedback from the public, but the coach has to be able to make his own decisions,” Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) technical committee head U Than Toe Aung reacted to the criticism on Hey.

“We too are hearing the criticisms, but I don’t want to give any remarks on his choices as he was watching the league matches himself and selected those who would be the best fit for his tactics,” he said.

“However, this is just a preliminary round and changes could be made. The coach made the selection. It is his choice,” Toe Aung added.

Players called up to Myanmar national team training camp

Kyaw Zin Htet, Kyaw Zin Phyo, Pyae Hlan Aung, Hein Thiha Zaw, Zaw Ye Tun, David Htan, Thein Than Win, Kyaw Zin Lwin, Nanda Kyaw, Ye Yint Aung, Htike Aung, Nyein Chan, Middle- Zin Phyo Aung, Maung Maung Lwin, Maung Maung Win, Lwin Moe Aung, Hlaine Bo Bo, Yan Naing Oo, Htet Phyo Wai, Myo Ko Tun, Aung Thu, Than Paing, and Pyae Moe.

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)