Malaysia, Philippines suspend domestic leagues due to COVID-19; Closed door matches in Singapore

The spread of coronavirus is continuing to affect footballing activities across the globe with Malaysia and Philippines joining the list of countries to suspend their domestic league while matches will be held without fans in Singapore

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has announced that it is suspending all football competitions in the country, including its top division Malaysia Super League after the completion of matches to be played on Saturday and Sunday, due to the COVID-19 situation.

“This is in line with the Health Ministry’s advice to avoid all mass gatherings. Safety is paramount and our goal is to avoid the spread of the virus among players and officials,” FAM president Hamidin Amin was quoted as saying.

The Philippines Football League (PFL) have postponed the start of the new season from March 21 to a tentative date of April 18.

“In view of the continuing spread of COVID-19, which prompted the Government’s Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to issue Resolution No. 11 on 12 March 2020, which raised the Alert Level to Code Red Sub-Level 2 and, among others, placed the entire National Capital Region under community quarantine for 30 days and prohibited mass gatherings, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and PFL have decided to postpone the PFL kick-off originally scheduled on 21 March 2020 to 18 April 2020 tentatively,” it said.

“Utmost priority must be accorded to the safety, health, and welfare of the players, coaching staff, match officials, sponsors, and others who are involved in the organisation of the matches,” said the PFF and PFL in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Premier League (SPL) fixtures will proceed as scheduled, but they will take place behind closed doors.

“Following the Ministry of Health’s advisory released regarding ticketed sports events in light of the COVID-19 situation, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has taken the decision for the current SPL fixtures to proceed as scheduled, but to be played behind closed doors till further notice,” FAS said.

“Precautionary measures and protocols established earlier in February will remain in place for all players, officials and the match-day workforce involved in the matches,” they said in a statement.

“While the decision for matches to be played behind closed doors was not made lightly, the well-being of the football family and wider public is our top priority,” FAS added.

Thailand had earlier decided to postpone the Thai League ties from March 3 to April 17.

(Photo credit: Geylang International FC)