AFC Country Rankings: Philippines continue their rise; Vietnam overtake Australia again

Philippines have continued their rise in the AFC Club Competitions Ranking climbing to 12th place in the latest calculations following a big win for their champion club Ceres-Negros FC in AFC Cup 2020.

Philippines had climbed to 13th from 14 in the rankings update during the last week of February 2020 and have now leapt over Tajikistan to claim the 12th rank in Asia, according to FootyRankings.

[AFC Rankings update : Country Ranking] 🇵🇭 Philippines overtakes Tajikistan to 12th

🇻🇳 Vietnam once again overtakes Australia to 15th spot

Their point gain comes mainly from Ceres-Negros’ 4-0 win over Indonesian champions Bali United in the group stages of AFC Cup earlier this week. Kaya FC-Iloilo, the other Filipino club in the competition, had meanwhile held PSM Makassar to a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Vietnam and Australia continued their battle for a upper hand in the rankings table and this week, it is the Southeast Asians who come out on top climbing to 15th place displacing the Aussies.

Vietnam had first overtaken Australia last month, only for the latter to take the lead again in the first week of March.

Thailand are still No.1 from ASEAN in the AFC Club Competitions Ranking coming in at seventh. Singapore are 18th while Malaysia are 19th.

Further down, Maldives have climbed one spot to 26th in the rankings after Maziya Sports and Recreation Club defeated 2018-19 Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup 2020 play-off before holding I-League champions Chennai City FC, coached by Singaporean tactician Akbar Nawas, to a 2-2 draw in the group stage opener this week.

Japan are No.1 in the table followed by Saudi Arabia, China PR, Qatar, IR Iran and Korea Republic.

