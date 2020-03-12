ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus

The final of the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ATK and Chennaiyin, the two most successful clubs in the Indian top division, are set to face each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday to decide the winners of its sixth edition.

Official statement: Hero ISL Final to be held behind closed doors. Decision taken in view of the health and safety of players fans and staff. Further details to follow shortly. — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 12, 2020

“Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season’s final behind closed doors,” league organisers FSDL said in a statement on Thursday.

“FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through Hero ISL channels,” it said adding that the final will be live telecast on Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV.

Kolkata-based ATK had defeated defending champions Bengaluru FC in the two-legged semifinal to set up the final against the 2015 and 2017-18 champions Chennaiyin, who had overcome regular season winners FC Goa 6-5 on aggregate.

Football fans in Southeast Asia can tune into FOX SPORTS 3 to watch the ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC LIVE from 10:00 PM HKT.

