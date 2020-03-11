Australia women qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics after 2-1 win over Vietnam in play-off second leg

Australia have booked a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after a 2-1 win over Vietnam in the second leg of their AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off at the Cam Pha Stadium in Vietnam on Wednesday.

The ASEAN side, who were playing for nothing but pride after a 5-0 thrashing by Australia in the first leg at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle last week, ran into trouble as hosts even before the start of the return leg when the floodlights at the stadium failed delaying the kick off.

Further trouble ensued when the power failed again one minute into the kick off. After another lengthy delay, the match resumed and the visiting Australians wasted no time in going about their business.

Sam Kerr, who had scored a brace in the first leg, was once again Vietnam’s tormenter as the Chelsea striker turned in a cross in the 15th minute to become the second-highest goalscorer for Australia at the international stage.

Kerr was behind Matildas’ second too as she broke free of the Vietnamese defence and teed up the ball for Hayley Raso for an easy finish to double their lead in the second leg.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute when Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung brought down Caitlin Foord inside the box only for Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh to deny Chloe Logarzo from the spot and keep the score at 2-0 going into the break.

Vietnam reduced the deficit 10 minutes into the second half when their skipper Huynh Nhu capitalised on a defensive error from Clare Polkinghorne and latched onto a loose back pass before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Lydia Williams into the goal.

And that was how the game ended as Australia recorded a 7-1 aggregate win to join hosts Japan at the Olympics. China PR and Korea Republic will face each other in the other play-off fixture to decide the remaining slot from Asia in the women’s football tournament.