WATCH: Floodlight failure stops Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off between Vietnam and Australia

The second leg of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off between Vietnam and Australia got off to a shaky start on Wednesday after issues with floodlight at the Cam Pha Stadium in Vietnam.

Vietnam were thrashed 5-0 by the Matildas in the first leg at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle last week all but guaranteeing Australia’s place in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The moment the lights went out here in Cam Pha 😶 Play is currently delayed. 🎥: @FoxFootball #VIEvAUS pic.twitter.com/9TSGHRM9jY — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) March 11, 2020

And the Golden Girls had only their pride to play for in the second leg which was decided to be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the fixture ran into further trouble when a floodlight failure resulted in a delayed kick off at Cam Pha.

The issue with the lights seemed to have been fixed and the match did kick off, only for the power to go off within a minute on the clock while the Australian women were in possession.

We have delay in the kick-off of #VIEvAUS due to a power failure. — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) March 11, 2020

After another lengthy delay, the match has now resumed.

The winners of the tie will qualify for the 2020 Olympics along with hosts Japan and either of China PR or Korea Republic who will face each other in the other play-off fixture.