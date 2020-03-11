Italian Serie A giants eyeing transfer of Iran international striker Sardar Azmoun – Reports

Italian Serie A giants Napoli SSC are reportedly interested in signing IR Iran international striker Sardar Azmoun from Russian side FC Zenit Saint Petersburg.

25-year-old Azmoun has netted seven times from 18 Russian Premier League matches this season helping Zenit top the league table with 47 points from 21 matches — six points more than second-placed FC Krasnodar.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 0-2 IR Iran – Sardar Azmoun (31′)

The Iranian had also found the back of the net twice in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League scoring against Benfica and Lyon in the group stages.

And according to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Zenit star is one of the players the Naples outfit, coached by Gennaro Gattuso, are looking at as an option along with Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Azmoun has represented Team Melli in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2015 and 2019 AFC Asian Cup. He has scored 32 goals in 50 international appearances for Iran.

RUMEUR 🚨 Sardar Azmoun serait dans le viseur du SSC Napoli, le club italien aurait fait une offre pour l’attaquant iranien cet été. Source 🗞 [@CorSport]#IranFootball #SerieA pic.twitter.com/p1HKUmvqLY — Team Melli FR 🇮🇷🐆 (@teammellifr) March 6, 2020

The striker has been plying his trade in Europe since 2013 with Rubin Kazan and FC Rostov before moving to Russian giants Zenit on a three-and-a-half-year deal in February 2019.