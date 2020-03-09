Vietnam ban spectators from 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off tie against Australia

The second leg of 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off tie between Vietnam and Australia to be held at the Cam Pha Stadium in Vietnam on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors.

The decision to play the crucial match without the involvement of supporters was taken by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) due to the coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam.

“For the safety of the individuals playing the match and fans, we have decided to have the match closed to fans, following up on our previous decision of not issuing tickets. Only official invitees and staff will be allowed inside, as per FIFA regulations,” VFF general secretary Le Hoai Anh was quoted as saying.

📍 We have arrived in Vietnam! First up was gym + recovery with a stunning view 👌 pic.twitter.com/nQNcDTEsKM — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) March 9, 2020

The ASEAN country had recorded further cases of COVID-19 infections this week after going 22 days without any new infection.

The Golden Girls were thrashed 5-0 by the Matildas in the first leg at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle last week all but guaranteeing Australia’s place in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The winners of the tie will qualify for the 2020 Olympics along with hosts Japan and either of China PR or Korea Republic who will face each other in the other play-off fixture.

(Photo credit: The Matildas)