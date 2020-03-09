ATK mount comeback to defeat Bengaluru FC and set up ISL final against Chennaiyin FC

Former champions ATK overturned a first leg deficit against Bengaluru FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata to set up a showdown against Chennaiyin FC in the final of 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL).

Jamaican forward Deshorn Brown had scored the only goal of the game as ATK were beaten 1-0 by defending champions Bengaluru in the first leg held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium last Sunday. But, the Kolkata-based outfit produced a 3-1 win at home to make it to their third ISL final.

Ashique Kuruniyan had given Bengaluru a 2-0 lead on aggregate in the fifth minute of the second leg, but Fiji international striker Roy Krishna levelled the second leg at 1-1 in the 30th minute.

David Williams, another former Wellington Phoenix star, then gave ATK the 2-1 lead from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute. It was Bengaluru who would still have progressed to the final on away goals, but that changed in the 79th minute when the Australian scored his second.

It comes as a double whammy for BFC who were also knocked out of the AFC Cup 2020 play-offs by Maziya Recreation and Sports Club last month.

ATK will now face Chennaiyin FC in the final after the 2015 and 2017 champions overcame FC Goa 6-5 on aggregate in the other semifinal. Chennaiyin had won the first leg at home 4-1, but Goa, winners of the regular season, put on some resistance in the second leg falling just short after a 4-2 victory on Saturday.

ATK and Chennaiyin are the two most successful sides in the ISL winning the title two times apiece. Bengaluru won the only other title last season.

(Photos credit: Indian Super League)

