Nguyen Quang Hai, Park Hang-seo among Top 10 social media influencers in Vietnam

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo and internationals Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Cong Phuong have been listed among Top 10 social media influencers in Vietnam.

The Vietnam national team trio have been listed in a list of the Southeast Asian country’s top social media influencers published by data analytics website Buzzmetrics.

According to their website, Buzzmetrics are the pioneers of using social listening data to bring businesses and consumers closer together. “Based on the key idea that social media is a virtual society where people live their second life, we exist to deliver better business outcomes through the understanding value of online voices,” the website read.

Vietnam football superstar Quang Hai is fourth in the list of social media influencers only behind popular Vietnamese comedian and actor Tran Thanh, rapper Den Vau and singer-songwriter Son Tung M-TP.

South Korean tactician Park, who has led Vietnamese football to new heights in recent years, comes in at fifth while Cong Phuong who has had stints in Korea Republic and Belgium during the last year is seventh.

While Quang Hai accumulated 29,430 points on the social media index, Park had 28,516 and Cong Phuong collected 19,228. The data was collected based on coverage, interaction, events and other factors in the digital world.